Northrop Grumman Co. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by 45.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $25.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $363.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.98. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

