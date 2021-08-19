North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,334,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $408.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $417.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

