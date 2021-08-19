Nord/LB Reiterates “€60.92” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Nord/LB set a €60.92 ($71.67) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.81 ($66.84).

ETR:HLE opened at €61.00 ($71.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

