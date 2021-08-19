Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,232 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 22.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 24,181,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,286,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

