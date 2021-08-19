Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Separately, CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.