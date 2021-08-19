Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Cap of $37.67 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and $954,316.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,431.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.76 or 0.06737929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.49 or 0.01410009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00371715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00139608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00572925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00344916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00315979 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,830,194,249 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,694,249 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars.

