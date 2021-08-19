NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Position Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

