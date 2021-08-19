NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,052 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lyft were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Barclays upped their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

