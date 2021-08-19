NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $105,000 in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after buying an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

ATRA stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.