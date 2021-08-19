NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $99,000 Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.23% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FID. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FID stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

