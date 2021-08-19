NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $86,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000.

Shares of KAPR opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36.

