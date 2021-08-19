NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,656 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 147.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $113,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $48,690,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $35,655,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $33,563,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $32,206,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of QS opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of -52.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $3,689,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,920,394.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,164,465 shares of company stock worth $53,113,241.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

