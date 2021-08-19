NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,723. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.30.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

