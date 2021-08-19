Newton Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $897,419.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00143638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00149080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.59 or 1.00014374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00904889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00710685 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.