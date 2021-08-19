Newscrypto (NWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.36 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $102.12 million and $4.36 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00146251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00149270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,883.53 or 1.00407470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.52 or 0.00922413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.48 or 0.00721003 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 271,375,181 coins and its circulating supply is 151,725,534 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

