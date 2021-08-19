New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.99 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,614. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $4,913,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

