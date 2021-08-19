New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE:NJR opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

