New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) were up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 552,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165 over the last ninety days. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

