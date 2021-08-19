NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,377. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.04. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

