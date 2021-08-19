NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 84.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 466,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NTAP opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

