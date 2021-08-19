Nestree (EGG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $438,209.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $8.35 million and $438,209.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,618.98 or 0.99840572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001038 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010645 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

