NerveNetwork (NVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.65 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $174,989.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

