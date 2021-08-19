Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,837. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.46.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

