Neo Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Neo has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $51.94 or 0.00113460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and $399.36 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00057161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00143134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015099 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

