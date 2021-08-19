NEA Management Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,703,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,863,000. Monte Rosa Therapeutics makes up 2.3% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GLUE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. 5,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,292. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.