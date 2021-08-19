Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Nautilus makes up approximately 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 4,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

