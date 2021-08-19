Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273. The company has a market capitalization of $259.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

