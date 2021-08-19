National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,139. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 252.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

