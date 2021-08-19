National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $210.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $7,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.