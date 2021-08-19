National Bankshares Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.81.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

