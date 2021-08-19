National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$117.60 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

