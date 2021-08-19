National Bank Financial Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.10.

TSE EIF opened at C$42.92 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$29.77 and a 1-year high of C$43.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.66%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

