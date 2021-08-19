National Bank Financial Lowers Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.15

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$0.15 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$201.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

