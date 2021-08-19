National Bank Financial Lowers Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.15

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$0.15 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$201.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.