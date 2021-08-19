Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.01). Natera posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($3.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Natera stock opened at $100.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,160 shares of company stock worth $19,393,763. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

