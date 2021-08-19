Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $3,390,970.96 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

