NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $83,730.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Kirk Malloy sold 168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $10,088.40.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $50.88 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

