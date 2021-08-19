Nano (NANO) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.74 or 0.00012740 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $764.84 million and approximately $28.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ThreeFold Token (TFT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001213 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00040405 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.