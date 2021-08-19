MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $611.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report $611.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.80 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $96.76. 73,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

