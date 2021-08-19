Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post $57.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $213.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,191,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $275,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,467. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.17. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

