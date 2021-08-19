Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 6.8%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.07. 64,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,286,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

