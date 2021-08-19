Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €285.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €275.50 ($324.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

