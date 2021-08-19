Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 829,177 shares.The stock last traded at $15.04 and had previously closed at $15.30.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,515,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,691,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

