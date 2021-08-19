MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $62.20 Average PT from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

