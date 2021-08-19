MovieBloc 1-Day Volume Tops $19.79 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $57.12 million and $19.79 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00056041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.33 or 0.00847187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102472 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,321,613,368 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars.

