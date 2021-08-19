Morgan Stanley Sells 94,836 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.