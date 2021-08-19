Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

PSMMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

