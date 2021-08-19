Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of ENOR opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.