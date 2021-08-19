Morgan Stanley Raises Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $23.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of AGTI opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

