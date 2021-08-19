Morgan Stanley Purchases 37,684 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WNS were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NYSE WNS opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.66. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

