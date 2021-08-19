Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

MSGE opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

